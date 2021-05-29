Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 7,664,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.