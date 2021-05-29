Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the April 29th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,965,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.86 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

