Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,387. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $178.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

