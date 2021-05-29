Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.