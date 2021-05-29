Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce $24.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.01 million to $24.50 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

VERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

VERO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,040. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

