Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $253,487.34 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $253,487.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,517.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $254,546.24.

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.48 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

