Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCYT. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Veracyte stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

