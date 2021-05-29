Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verb Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

