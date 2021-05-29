Verge Market Cap Achieves $369.71 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $369.71 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00469579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,315,744 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.