Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,307. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -50.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

