Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average is $220.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

