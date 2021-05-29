Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 150,670 Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 160,041 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOV stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $643.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

