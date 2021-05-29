Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

ATH stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

