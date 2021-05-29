Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold 147,286 shares of company stock worth $5,950,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

