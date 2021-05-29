Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 34,298 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 271.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.17 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

