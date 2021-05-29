Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of Celyad Oncology worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. Celyad Oncology SA has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $13.01.

Several research firms recently commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

