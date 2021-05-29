Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,436 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

