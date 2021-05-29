Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $254,142.78 and approximately $1,709.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

