Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 242.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.24 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

