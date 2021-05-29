Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

