Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VCISY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Vinci alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.