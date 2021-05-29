Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VCISY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.
