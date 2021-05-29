Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-$282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.
Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.15. 342,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.