Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-$282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.15. 342,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

