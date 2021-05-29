Vista Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 403,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $44.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.