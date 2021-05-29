Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 33,545 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 20.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $130,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.95. 2,267,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

