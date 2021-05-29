Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 11,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,222,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
