Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 11,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,222,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

