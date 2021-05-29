Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 109.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 94.9% higher against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $18,036.36 and $53.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00319142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00197860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00817587 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

