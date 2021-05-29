Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

VVNT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.91. 432,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

