Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.
VVNT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.91. 432,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
