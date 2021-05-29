Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 432,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,717. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

