VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 54.9% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the April 29th total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $6.90 on Friday. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVPR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VivoPower International during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

