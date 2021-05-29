VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $approx $6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.62 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $157.89. 1,655,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

