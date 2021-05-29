VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $approx $6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.62 EPS.
Shares of VMware stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $157.89. 1,655,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
