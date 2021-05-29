VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMW. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

NYSE:VMW opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

