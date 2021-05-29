Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.61 ($76.01).

VNA opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

