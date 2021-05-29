Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of VNT opened at $35.08 on Friday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

