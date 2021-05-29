Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

