voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 28,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.19. voxeljet has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

