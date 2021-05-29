Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 338.1% in May

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 338.1% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.