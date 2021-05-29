Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 241,550 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $793,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.