W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of W.W. Grainger worth $1,553,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

GWW stock opened at $462.16 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

