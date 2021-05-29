Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Waitr in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Waitr stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Waitr has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -3.04.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.