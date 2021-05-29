Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

WTRH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

WTRH opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -3.04. Waitr has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Waitr by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

