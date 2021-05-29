Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.67.

A number of research firms have commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

WD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,283. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $3,024,817. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after buying an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

