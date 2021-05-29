Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $132.39 million and $3.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00261095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

