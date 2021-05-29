Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TSE:WBR opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.80 million and a PE ratio of 92.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.77. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of C$2.59 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBR. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

