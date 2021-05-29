Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WBR opened at C$7.42 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1 year low of C$2.59 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$262.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waterloo Brewing’s payout ratio is 132.89%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

