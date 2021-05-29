Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 11,141 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WTS opened at $135.90 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.40.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.