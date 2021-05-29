WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

