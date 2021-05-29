Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
NYSE:PAI opened at $15.28 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
