Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:PAI opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

