Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $92.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Western Digital by 127.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 102,067 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,055.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Western Digital by 511.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 166,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

