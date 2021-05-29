Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.